Axl Rose offers health update: "I've been following doctor's orders"

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose has issued a statement updating fans on his current health status, after the band were forced to postpone their recent Glasgow show.

Gn'R, who are currently in the midst of their UK/Ireland and European tour, cancelled their performance at Glasgow Green in Scotland on Tuesday (July 5) following issues surrounding Axl's health and reports of vocal problems at previous shows.

"Due to illness and medical advice, Guns N' Roses will not be able to perform in Glasgow tomorrow," their official Twitter account stated at the time. "Ticket buyers have been contacted by their point of purchase and we will be in touch about the rescheduled date."

Today (July 7), the singer took to Twitter to offer insight on the situation, also revealing that the band are ready to head back on the road for their Munich show on July 8.

“We apologise for the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow," he begins. "I’ve been following doctor's orders, getting rest with a vocal coach and sorting out sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again for everyone’s concern!"

He continued, “At the end of the day it’s about giving you the fans the best of ourselves and the best time we can give you and that’s all I, the band and crew are focused on. See you in Munich!”

The vocalist previously revealed at Guns N' Roses' show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 2 that he’d been suffering from vocal issues, and that the band would therefore be playing a shorter set (most performances on the current tour have featured between 27 and 30 songs on the setlist).

Guns N' Roses played two dates at the venue, with fans reporting that doors opened around two hours late on the first night, meaning that support act Gary Clark Jr. was unable to appear. On the first date Guns N' Roses played 22 songs, with 19 performed on the second, scrapping the likes of November Rain and Rocket Queen.