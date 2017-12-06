Mike Shinoda responds to “incorrect” Chester Bennington autopsy reporting

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has called out an online report which suggested that Chester Bennington had MDMA in his system when he died.

TMZ managed to obtain the late singer’s autopsy and toxicology file which suggests Bennington had a trace amount of alcohol in his system when he died by suicide in July this year. It was also initially reported that Bennington had MDMA (Ecstasy) in his system – but Shinoda said that was “incorrect” leading to the original article being changed

Shinoda says on Twitter: “Just clearing this up: TMZ erroneously printed Chester Bennington had MDMA in his system when he passed. That was incorrect, they misread the report. They have since corrected their piece. I hope other publications have the decency to do the same.”

TMZ updated their story to say that one blood test came back “presumptive positive” for MDMA, but two further tests showed that the drug was not present in Bennington’s system.

The report indicates that authorities found a half-empty glass of Corona and an empty bottle of Stella Artois at the scene, along with a prescription bottle of Zolpidem on Bennington’s dresser.

Police also found pieces of fingernail underneath his phone and on a bedroom table. The singer’s widow Talinda told police that Bennington would do that when he was anxious.

The report concluded that the singer was not under the influence of drugs at the time of his death.

Linkin Park share emotional live Crawling video

Mental health helpline for musicians officially launches