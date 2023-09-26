Mike Rutherford, Eric Clapton and Roger Taylor to feature in charity gig in honour of Procol Harum's Gary Brooker

Genesis bassist and guitarist Mike Rutherford, Queen drummer Roger Taylor and Eric Clapton are some of the names who will feature at a charity gig in honour of the late Procol Harum singer and pianist Gary Brooker, who died in February last year.

Brooker's Procol Harum band mates Geoff Dunn (drums), Geoff Whitehorn (guitar) and Josh Phillips (keyboards) will all appear at Remembering Gary Brooker, which takes place at G Live in Guildford on December 4.

They will be joined by Paul Carrack, Andy Fairweather Low, John Illsey and Mike Sanchez, with a house band featuring Dave Bronze (bass), Henry Spinetti (drums), Graham Broad (drums), Paul Beavis (drums), Frank Mead (sax/harmonica), Nick Pentelow (sax), Nikki Lamborn (vocals), Catherine Feeney (vocals) and Olivia Keast (vocals).

The evening will aid in raising funds for Gary’s preferred charities The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and Cure Parkinsons.

Tickets for this show are priced at £100 + booking fees. Pre-sales start on Tuesday September 26 at 10:00am, with general on-sale on Thursday September 28 at 10:00am.

Get tickets.