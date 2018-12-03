Midas Fall singer Elizabeth Heaton covers Etta James' At Last

Prog Award winner Midas Fall singer Elizabeth Heaton has covered Etta James classic At Last. You can listen to her suitably festive take on it below.

The song can be found on Midas Fall's record company Christmas sampler album A Very Monotreme Christmas, which also features various Monotreme acts tackling festival favourites such as Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Jack Watts), Mud's Lonely This Christmas (Oliver Spalding) and Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy (The Favourite Bench).

"At Last has been my 'go to' karaoke song for years now, but I always wanted to put my own spin on it," Heaton tells Prog. "So when it came to thinking of this years Christmas song (a yearly tradition for the band) this felt right. It truly embraces the nostalgic and warm feeling of Christmas for me."

Midas Fall were winners of the Limelight Award at this year's progressive Music Awards. They released their fourth album, Evaporate, earlier this year.