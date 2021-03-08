Mick Mars gets the first dose of his Covid vaccine

Mick Mars announced on his Instagram that he has received the first dose of the Covid vaccine. The 69-year-old Mötley Crüe guitarist shared a picture of himself in the vaccination chair with the caption: “One down one to go!!! F**k covid”.

Mötley Crüe were forced to cancel their long-awaited comeback stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett last year due to Covid. It has been rescheduled to this year, starting in Nashville on June 19 and ending in San Diego on September 12.

The 30 rescheduled dates will be Mötley Crüe’s first shows together since they completed their ‘final’ tour in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve 2015. Mars had to go on the record when the band announced the dates in 2019, explaining that comments he'd previously made about fans getting "free tickets" should the band ever reform were only jokes.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 2021 tour

Jun 19: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jun 21: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jun 24: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jun 26: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jun 27: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Field, OH

Jul 06: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 13: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jul 15: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Jul 17: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 18: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 20: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 22: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 07: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Aug 09: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 12: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 17: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 20: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 24: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Aug 28: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 29: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Sep 03: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Sep 04: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA

Sep 07: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 10: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 12: San Diego Petco Park, CA