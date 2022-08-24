Mick Jagger pays tribute to Charlie Watts on the first anniversary of the legendary drummer's death

Mick Jagger has paid his respects to the late, legendary Charlie Watts in a new tribute, shared on the first anniversary of the iconic drummer's death.

The celebrated Rolling Stones sticksman passed away peacefully in a London hospital on August 24, 2021, at the age of 80. The Stones have since recruited Steve Jordan to perform as the band's new touring drummer.

Now, one year on from Watt's death, Mick Jagger has paid tribute to the drummer, via a montage of photographs spanning the band's career. Sharing the video onto his social media, Jagger writes as the accompanying caption: "Thinking of Charlie today" with a blue love heart emoji.

The clip is soundtracked by 1974 Stones' track Till The Next Goodbye, and towards the end of the piece, it. features a voiceover by the frontman, in which says: “I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humour.

"And we also were, outside of the band… we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We loved sports: we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from music.

“But of course I really miss Charlie so much.”

The Rolling Stones recently finished their UK and European headline tour, held in celebration of their 60th anniversary.

View Jagger's tribute below: