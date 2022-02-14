Mick Fleetwood credits himself as the man who kept Fleetwood Mac together

Mick Fleetwood reveals that he has entered a new positive mindset when it comes to thinking about his contributions to Fleetwood Mac. In the past, the drummer admitted that he would feel uncomfortable over his limited output, but now he says that he recognises that his role as the person who kept the band together has been important.

Speaking on Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Fleetwood states that although he might not be able to take full credit for certain songs, his 'song' was never failing to allow bandmembers go their separate ways, especially at times during extreme emotional turmoil, such as during the making of the Rumours album.

Describing his job as “keeping some semblance out of panic or insecurity, to have this not stop", Fleetwood explains, “I didn't really know what it was I was really contributing … I do know now.

"Hearing our body of work from time to time, that actually now comfortably does cross my mind. I go, ‘Well, no, I didn’t do that – but this is my song…

"These lovely incarnations of Fleetwood Mac… being around incredibly talented people that we were able to invite into the band, and mercifully, with really fantastic, unbelievable storytelling results. That to me is like my song now.”



Of the uneasy process of recording Rumours, Fleetwood notes that he tried to make sure the group felt like a "safe harbour".

He continues, “[To] anyone around me that were full of doubt, I said, ‘This is not going to disintegrate.’ And then a whole other scenario happened, which was the beginning of the journey, the wave of what this body of work created.”

Reflecting on the ongoing feud between vocalist Stevie Nicks and former Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. Fleetwood explains, “I’ll just say it… Stevie and Lindsey, I don't think certainly are resolved fully, and I wish they were.

"I visualise those moments as the years trickle by somehow. But I truly, somewhat sadly think that that will go into the rainbow somewhere and never really change. But there you go.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Lowe, Fleetwood recalls a phrase his father taught him.



“It sort of applies to things that aren't always hunky-dory, aren't always the greatest thing since sliced bread… [but are of] huge import,” he tells Lowe. “With all the blows that were taken, you sit back, and Dad would say, ‘But you know what? It was worth a damn.’”