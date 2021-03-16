Mick Fleetwood & Friends concert in celebration of Peter Green will be available to stream online on demand

Live shows, remember them? During the last few weeks of calm before the all-consuming Coronavirus storm, Mick Fleetwood hosted a concert in tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s co-founder Peter Green. The biggest names of rock'n'roll gathered to perform songs from Fleetwood Mac’s early repertoire, including Steven Tyler, Billy Gibbons , David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall , Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Bill Wyman, Neil Finn and Noel Gallagher.

For those that missed the historical night of music, the show was originally due to be screened in cinemas globally, however due to on-going restrictions, physical screenings are no longer permitted. Instead, the concert is to be streamed online from April 24 at 8pm GMT, and will be available for 5 days on demand. It will then be released via physical formants on April 30.

In talk of Peter Green’s passing on July 25, a few months after the show took place, Mick Fleetwood said:

“Peter Green taught me two unassailable lessons when it came to music: less is more and don’t worry about being clever. He played from his heart, which is why so many people, musicians, and appreciators alike, gathered in London to pay tribute to him, all of us together bearing witness to the magic of Peter’s music.

“He revealed himself in his art, which sometimes happens at great cost, as it was with Peter. He showed so much of himself that he had to withdraw. And he did. May he rest easy. He was loved and he will be missed.”

To catch Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac, you'll be able to find it in full online at nugs.net in HD and 4K streaming video with Dolby Atmos sound.