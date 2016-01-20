Michael Schenker ‘can’t trust’ Scorpions

Michael Schenker has slammed his old band Scorpions, saying they took advantage of him in his early days and that their decision to keep touring after their farewell concerts is “fooling people.”

And Schenker, who had two stints with the band and left for good in 1979, has directed his ire towards his former bandmate and brother Rudy.

Schenker tells Gigs And Festivals: “There are things that I know today, and I must say I’m actually very disappointed in my brother because I just found out that a lot of things have been incorrect in the past.

“Me, being seven years younger than the other guys, I think I was taken advantage of right from the beginning. I wrote most of the songs on Lonesome Crow and it was credited to all members.

“I was focusing on music, and they were maybe focusing on business. I have no idea, but they didn’t know how to write songs in those days.”

In September, Rudy Schenker said it would “be a great thing to do” if he and Michael were to record together again. But as for a Scorpions reunion, Schenker says it won’t happen.

He continues: “I don’t pay attention to any of that. I focus on what I’m doing. I’m fed up with that, and I’m disappointed in them. They have completely distorted the Lovedrive phase.”

He points to the liner notes for the re-issue of the 1979 album, which appears in the band’s recent box set celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Schenker says: “I can’t trust them anymore. The whole Lovedrive story is wrong. They are putting it down as if I begged them to take me into the Scorpions. They begged me to join – I was already doing arena tours with UFO in the States. It’s unbelievable. Now I see that the Lovedrive story is written to their favour. They are the big guys.”

As for Scorpions decision to keep playing live following their three-year farewell tour, Schenker adds: “They’re just fooling people. I guess when you get older you get bolder or something, but I have absolutely no interest because I can’t trust them.

“If I look back now, it’s unbelievable – little bits and pieces I’m discovering. So putting together the whole picture, it looks like they’re absolutely desperate.”

Michael Schenker’s Temple Of Rock begin their UK tour today (January 20) in support of their third album Spirit On A Mission.