Michael Monroe premieres Old King's Road single

Michael Monroe has released a video for his new single, Old King’s Road. The track is taken from Blackout States, the follow-up to 2013’s Horns And Halos album.
“I’m extremely excited about our new album,” says Monroe. “It has all the ingredients of a perfect rock‘n’roll record – strong melodic songs with great meaningful lyrics that defy all cliches, delivered with a punky, ballsy attitude by a killer band. I highly recommend Blackout States to anyone who’s even a little bit interested in what real, authentic, high energy rock‘n’ roll at its best sounds like today.”
Blackout States will be released on October 9. Michael Monroe tours the UK in October with Hardcore Superstar.
Tour dates
Oct 09: Birmingham, The Library
Oct 10: Sheffield, Corporation
Oct 11: Glasgow, Cathouse
Oct 12: Manchester, Club Academy
Oct 13: Norwich, Waterfront
Oct 15: London, Electric Ballroom
Oct 29: Plymouth, Pavilions (w/Alice Cooper)
Oct 30: Swindon, Oasis (w/Alice Cooper)