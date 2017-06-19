Metallica's Trujillo: Our best album is yet to come

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo says that Metallica have still to make their best record together since he joined the band.
They released Hardwired… To Self-Destruct last year – their first album since 2008’s Death Magnetic. And when asked about a possible follow-up, Trujillo says he feels as though they haven’t yet hit their peak.
He tells Sixx Sense: “Personally, I get excited about creativity and I’ve heard James Hetfield say it too, that we still have yet to make our best Metallica record together. And that’s a good thing.
“We’ve got more in us and I feel like, in a way, there’s a new beginning that’s happening here. These small shows we’ve been doing at Webster Hall in New York, the Opera House in Toronto and House Of Vans in London – it’s just fun.
“But what’s been great about it is we’ve been reconnecting on these small stages, and we’ve realised that we really like playing together. It’s been cool. And I don’t know. You can’t always predict this stuff – it just sort of grows and happens, and it feels good right now.”
Metallica have also released a live video of their performance of Sad But True which was filmed at San Antonio’s Alamodome on June 14.
It was filmed as the band continue the North American leg of their WorldWired tour which will resume on July 5 in Orlando, Florida. Find a full list of Metallica’s tour dates below.
