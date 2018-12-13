Metallica's Master Of Puppets voted best album of the 80s

Louder readers have voted Metallica's 1986 album Master Of Puppets the best album of the 1980s.

With roughly 35,000 votes being cast in an online poll, Master Of Puppets topped the list, followed by Guns N' Roses' 1987 classic Appetite For Destruction coming second, and AC/DC's Back In Black third.

"In the 80s, a lot of mainstream metal sounded lame," says Louder's Content Director Scott Rowley. "It was the era of Reagan and Thatcher, AIDs and apartheid, and they were all singing about girls and worrying about their hair.

"Metallica's first three albums sounded livid in comparison – frustrated, angry and defiant – the perfect soundtrack for the times.

"Master Of Puppets started like the score for a spaghetti western and by the time it finished eight tracks later, the world had changed just a little."

Metallica recently announced the third leg of the WorldWired tour, which will take place in 2019.

They’ve lined up a total of 25 stadium shows which will get under way in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 1, and conclude with a performance in Mannheim, Germany, on August 25. Ghost and Bokassa will have been named as special guests. You can see full dates at the bottom of the page.