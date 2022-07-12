Metallica’s Master Of Puppets set to hit the UK Top 40 after featuring on Stranger Things

Metallica’s Master Of Puppets looks set to crack the UK Top 40 singles chart following the song’s appearance on Stranger Things.

The title track from the band’s third album was released in 1986 and recently found a new audience thanks to its inclusion on the hit Netflix show. The now infamous scene was in Stranger Things' Season 4 finale, and saw metalhead Eddie Munsun shredding out Master Of Puppets in a bid to help defeat a nasty demon named Vecna.

The scene set social media alight, with everyone from diehard Metallica fans to those just discovering the band excited by the killer scene. Metallica themselves said it was “an incredible honour”, and they even released a video that showed them playing along to the scene.

The song’s appearance in the show saw it attract millions of new streams and shoot up charts across the globe, landing in top 50 viral charts in Spotify's UK and US territories. It has also entered the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in the US for the first time ever.

According to the Official Charts Company, the track is currently at Number 23 in the UK Singles Chart at this early stage, and it could climb higher by this Friday. The band's last UK Top 40 single was 2008's The Day That Never Comes, that reached No. 19 in the chart and was taken from their album Death Magnetic.

Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill spent three weeks at Number 1 in the UK following the song's appearance on Stranger Things, almost 40 years after it was first released. Are Metallica set to follow suit?