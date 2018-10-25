Metallica’s Kirk Hammett opens up on his horror obsession

Kirk Hammett has spoken about his love of horror in a new interview.

The Metallica guitarist appears in a new video by Sotheby’s, who are auctioning a rare movie poster for classic 1932 horror flick The Mummy. Only three are known to exist, with Hammett owning one of them.

In the clip, Hammett talks about what sparked his fascination with horror, and how he began to collect his vast collection of posters, toys, artwork and books – and how the genre has influenced him in his career.

Hammett says: “I’m basically a day-dreamer, always have been, and when I pick up my guitar, which is the most ready way for me to express myself and my feelings, I have a tendency to play stuff that’s dark, haunting and in a minor key.

“I definitely attribute that to my earlier influence of the horror genre. It wasn’t just the movies, but it was also the books.”

Watch the full video below.

Hammett’s collection of horror memorabilia titled It’s Alive! was previously displayed at the Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts and will move to the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto from July 13, 2019 to January 5, 2020.

Find out more.

Hammett features in the current horror issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which has been guest edited by Rob Zombie. The guitarist gives you his guide to the essential horror movies you have to watch this Halloween. It’s out now.

Metallica will reissue their 1988 album …And Justice For All on November 2 on CD, 3CD expanded edition, 2 x 180g LP, cassette, on digital platforms and a limited edition deluxe box set.

Metallica - ...And Justice For All Deluxe Box Set

Metallica will release their highly anticipated reissue of their classic 1988 album in November. It'll feature a remix of the record, along with demos, mixes, live material and more.View Deal

