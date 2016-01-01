Lars lets loose on metal love

Banger Films boss Sam Dunn has unveiled a previously-unreleased interview segment with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich.

It was filmed in 2007 as the production company worked on their documentary Global Metal. Dunn asked Ulrich how his love for metal began – and didn’t expect to receive a nine-minute answer.

The director says: “The mistake I made was the first question I asked. In typical Lars fashion he gave an extremely detailed response. Here it is, uncut.”

Ulrich starts his reply with “Hasn’t it been documented enough?” before starting with his experience of seeing Deep Purple when he was nine years old.

Dunn last week released the full version of a classic interview with the late Ronnie James Dio. Metallica continue work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.