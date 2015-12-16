Iconic Dio chat released in full

Banger Films boss Sam Dunn has released his groundbreaking 2004 interview with Ronnie James Dio in full, after he watched it again and realised its significance.

An edited version appeared in his movie Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey, which helped set Banger Films on the road to success.

Since then, the section featuring Dio – who died in 2010 – has achieved high status in its own right.

Dunn says: “Watching it again after many years away made me realise how important this interview was. We knew we wanted to talk about the role of Satan and Satanism in metal. But Ronnie took that topic to a whole other level.

“I miss Ronnie – I’m sure you do too. So I’m glad we can share this clip with you.”