Metallica To Debut New Song This Weekend

Metallica have hinted that they’ll be unveiling a brand new track at a show this coming weekend!

The metal legends kick off their first batch of 2014 tour dates in South America, and according to a post on their official Facebook, they’ll be debuting a new track from their ongoing studio sessions.

The guys posted the below photo with the caption: “Working out the kinks in the new song that we’ll be debuting in South America in a couple days.”

Metallica’s first stop on their tour – which continues across two stretches in Europe and will feature a fan-voted setlist for the first time ever – is in Colombia on Sunday night, so chances are we’ll be getting a taste of the follow-up to 2008′s Death Magnetic very soon indeed.

Of course, fans will remember that pre-that album coming out, Metallica had a habit of debuting half-finished songs that ended up sounding completely different on the album itself, so let’s not read too much into the song quite yet. Still, new Metallica material! Finally!

The Biggest Metal Band In The World bring the Metallica By Request set to Sonisphere in July, while you can read more about the new album in our awesome cover feature, out now with our current issue!