Metallica stream 1984 live Seek & Destroy

Metallica are streaming a 1984 live recording of their classic track Seek & Destroy as featured on the upcoming deluxe edition of their 1983 debut album Kill ‘Em All.

The rare audio captures Metallica performing at J Bees Rock III in Middletown, NY, without their own equipment after it, along with their rental truck, were stolen during a blizzard in Boston the week before.

The band say: “This was recorded at the first gig that we played after having our gear ripped off in January of ‘84. Anthrax was cool enough to lend us their equipment for the night.”

Expanded and remastered versions of Kill ‘Em All and 1984’s Ride The Lightning will be issued on April 15 to tie-in with Record Store Day and will be available on vinyl, CD, and limited-edition box sets.

Seek & Destroy is the third track previewed from the expanded debut, following Phantom Lord and The Four Horsemen.

Metallica: The Making Of Kill 'Em All