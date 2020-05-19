Metallica revisit their first-ever tour in latest Metallica Mondays video

Metallica have once again raided the vaults for their weekly Metallica Mondays series.

The band have been uploading some of their favourite shows to their YouTube channel over the last two months, including sets from Slane Castle in Ireland, their 2012 tour in celebration of their Black album and their set at London’s House Of Vans in 2016.

Last night, Metallica went all the way back to August 12, 1983, on their Kill ‘Em All For One Tour and their gig from The Metro in Chicago – the band’s first-ever tour when they supported Raven.

Introducing the set, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich says: “This goes back to the summer of 1983, so about 400 years ago on our first tour with our buddies in Raven. We were going across America, just trying to figure it all out.

“Two of the clips appeared on the Cliff ‘Em All collection and the full gig was included in the Kill ‘Em All box set. The audio didn’t start recording until after Hit The Lights!”

Ulrich adds: “This was nine days after James Hetfield’s 20th birthday, I was 19, Kirk Hammett is 20 and Cliff Burton is 21.”

The setlist features tracks including No Remorse, Whiplash, Metal Militia and Phantom Lord and the show can be watched below.

Metallica have just launched Batch 100 of their Blackened whiskey, with a limited edition package featuring two picture discs, a fanzine and more.

Earlier this month, Metallica announced their Month Of Giving charity drive in association with their All Within My Hands Foundation.

The band are also selling a range of items on their online store which are marked with the tag ‘Month Of Giving’. Proceeds from sales of these items, which include t-shirts, caps, hoodies and more, will go to parter organisations throughout May.

Metallica: The Metro, Chicago, August 12, 1983

1. Jump In The Fire

2. Phantom Lord

3. No Remorse

4. Anesthesia (Pulling Teeth)

5. Whiplash

6. Seek & Destroy

7. Guitar Solo

8. Metal Militia

