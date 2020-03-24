Metallica keep fans' spirits up by launching weekly online concert series

Metallica have launched a new weekly concert series titled Metallica Mondays.

The thrash giants plan on broadcasting archived sets in the coming weeks, and kicked things off with their full set from Slane Castle in Ireland – filmed on June 8, 2019.

Metallica say: “Need to take a break from Netflix before you binge-watch the entire library? Introducing our brand new concert series #MetallicaMondays.”

The Slane Castle show can be watched below, while further concerts will be streamed on the band’s YouTube page and Facebook account.

Metallica have also announced that their South American shows that were originally planned for April with Greta Van Fleet have been postponed, with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo looking to play the shows some time in December.

The band say: “Greta Van Fleet is going to stay on board to take this ride with us, and we’ll be hitting each and every city, but a few venues may have changed. We’ll be back later this week with the new dates and details about tickets, venues, and everything you need to know to help you make plans.”

Metallica previously cancelled their headline slots at Sonic Temple and Louder Than Life festivals in May as they clashed with Hetfield’s ‘mandatory sobriety weekends,’ according to organisers.

Sonic Temple, along with Epicenter Festival and Welcome To Rockville have now been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Louder Than Life have added a date, and it'll now take place on September 17-20, with Metallica set to headline the Thursday night.

Metallica, who say they’re self-isolating and social distancing, conclude: “We’ll sign off for now by sending you our love during these trying times. Here’s to looking back on this period soon with a renewed appreciation for all the amazing times together with our extended Metallica family around the world.

“For now, go hang with your significant others, kids, pets, parents… whomever you have in your space. Create your playlists, watch some movies, try some old-fashioned board games, and most importantly, stay safe. We’ll keep in touch!”