Metallica’s James Hetfield wants someone to put a straw on his microphone

Metallica singer/guitarist James Hetfield has spoken about how the legendary thrashers could improve their live shows going forward.

Talking on a recent edition of the band’s podcast, The Metallica Report, the 60-year-old asked first of all for a drinking straw he could attach to his microphone, given how his hands are frequently occupied by playing guitar.

“Being able to maybe sip some water while I’m playing, you know, some kind of straw on the microphone…. That could be cool,” he said (transcribed by Guitar.com).

Hetfield also wished for more opportunities to move around while playing, as he frequently finds himself stuck behind the band’s microphone stands.

“I’m not holding the mic, I’m not able to go anywhere. So there [could be] mic stations everywhere,” he said.

Hetfield acknowledged the flaws in this plan, however: “Our monitor guy [would have to] chase me around for all the mics, he can’t have them all open because it sounds insane, especially in an indoor stadium.”

The Metallica co-founder talked about his “New Year’s thoughts” for 2024 on the podcast as well.

He said (transcribed by Blabbermouth): “I usually don't put a lot of stock into New Year's stuff, but reflecting on the past year, [I'm] super grateful for what I've got, what I've gone through. [I] always really look forward to what the next year will bring. The older I get, the harder and easier it gets. So, I'm always looking forward to getting back out on the road, playing some shows, seeing some faces, familiar faces and new faces at the shows.”

He added: “I'm really just continuing to try and improve myself, get better, have a better attitude about life, about other people's lives, and just try to bring as much joy to people as possible.”

Metallica will continue their ongoing M72 world tour – where they frequently play two shows at every stop they visit, with no repeated songs – in May. Dates are below and tickets are available now.

May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 29: Milan I-Days Festival, Italy

Jun 01: Vienna Racino Rocks Festival, Austria

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico