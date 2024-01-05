Metallica’s James Hetfield wants someone to put a straw on his microphone

Metallica singer/guitarist James Hetfield has spoken about how the legendary thrashers could improve their live shows going forward.
Talking on a recent edition of the band’s podcast, The Metallica Report, the 60-year-old asked first of all for a drinking straw he could attach to his microphone, given how his hands are frequently occupied by playing guitar.
“Being able to maybe sip some water while I’m playing, you know, some kind of straw on the microphone…. That could be cool,” he said (transcribed by Guitar.com).
Hetfield also wished for more opportunities to move around while playing, as he frequently finds himself stuck behind the band’s microphone stands.
“I’m not holding the mic, I’m not able to go anywhere. So there [could be] mic stations everywhere,” he said.
Hetfield acknowledged the flaws in this plan, however: “Our monitor guy [would have to] chase me around for all the mics, he can’t have them all open because it sounds insane, especially in an indoor stadium.”
The Metallica co-founder talked about his “New Year’s thoughts” for 2024 on the podcast as well.
He said (transcribed by Blabbermouth): “I usually don't put a lot of stock into New Year's stuff, but reflecting on the past year, [I'm] super grateful for what I've got, what I've gone through. [I] always really look forward to what the next year will bring. The older I get, the harder and easier it gets. So, I'm always looking forward to getting back out on the road, playing some shows, seeing some faces, familiar faces and new faces at the shows.”
He added: “I'm really just continuing to try and improve myself, get better, have a better attitude about life, about other people's lives, and just try to bring as much joy to people as possible.”
Metallica will continue their ongoing M72 world tour – where they frequently play two shows at every stop they visit, with no repeated songs – in May. Dates are below and tickets are available now.
Metallica M72 world tour 2024 dates
May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 29: Milan I-Days Festival, Italy
Jun 01: Vienna Racino Rocks Festival, Austria
Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway
Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico