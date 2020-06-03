Metallica dust off old VHS tape for 1997 concert film

The latest instalment in the Metallica Mondays series launched earlier this week – and this time the band had to dust off an old VHS tape to showcase their chosen performance.

Metallica say the recording of their January 2, 1997, set from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City was unearthed from their vaults.

The film showcases their The Poor Touring Me Tour which saw the group play in support of their sixth studio album Load, featuring bassist Jason Newsted.

Check out the set below.

The video was uploaded on Monday evening amid the ongoing protests across the US following the death of George Floyd.

Opening the video, Metallica said: “On a day like today, our thoughts are with our worldwide Metallica family in these challenging times. Please look after yourselves and one another.

“We are so very saddened by the unfolding events. Please respect and be kind to your fellow humans, take care and we love and miss you.”

Each concert in the Metallica Mondays series is broadcast on the band's YouTube and Facebook at 8pm ET (1am GMT) with fans able to donate cash live to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation during the stream.

Metallica: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, January 2, 1997

1. So What

2. Creeping Death

3. Sad But True

4. Ain’t My Bitch

5. Whiplash

6. King Nothing

7. One

8. Wasting My Hate

9. Nothing Else Matters

10. Until It Sleeps

11. For Whom The Bell Tolls

12. Wherever I May Roam

13. Fade To Black

14. Seek & Destroy/Fight Fire With Fire

15. Last Caress

16. Master Of Puppets

17. Enter Sandman

18. Am I Evil?

19. Motorbreath