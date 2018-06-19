Metallica donate Polar Music Prize cash to charity

Last week, Metallica were awarded the prestigious Polar Music Prize by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden at a ceremony in Stockholm.

It was revealed in February that the band would be the recipients of the accolade, which is given every year to two artists – one from contemporary music and one from the classical genre – for their significant achievements in music.

And after drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo accepted the award, Billboard report that the band have donated the monetary portion of the prize – one million Swedish Kroner – to three separate charities.

They’re giving 50% of the money to the Stockholm City Mission, 25% to the World Childhood Foundation and 25% to the Afghanistan National Institute of Music – who were also honoured at this year's ceremony.

Managing director of the Polar Music Prize, Marie Ledin, tells Billboard: “Many of the Polar Music Prize Laureates over the years have donated their prize money to charity. It’s not something we ask of them, but we appreciate their generosity.

“I know my father, Stig Anderson, would be very happy and proud to know of our Laureates’ great charitable donations.”

Speaking about the award in February, Trujillo said: “Receiving the Polar Music Prize is such an honour, especially sharing it with artists such as Joni Mitchell, Keith Jarrett and Wayne Shorter, who I admire dearly.

“It’s incredible to be recognised and honoured in this way, to me, it’s very prestigious. Hopefully this will inspire younger generations of musicians to keep the music alive.”

Metallica recently wrapped up live dates in Europe in support of their latest album Hardwired… To Self Destruct and will head back out on the road across North America from September.

Metallica 2018/2019 tour dates

Sep 02: Madison Kohl Center, WI

Sep 04: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Sep 06: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Sep 08: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND

Sep 11: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Sep 13: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Sep 15: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK

Oct 16: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment And Sports Centre, WI

Oct 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 20: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 27: Buffalo Keybank Center, NY

Oct 29: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Nov 26: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Dec 12: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jan 20: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jan 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena At The BJCC, AL

Jan 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jan 30: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Feb 01: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 28: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 02: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Mar 04: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 06: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 09: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 11: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldshouse, IN

Mar 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI