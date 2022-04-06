Metallica donate $500,000 to help feed Ukrainian refugees

Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation have donated $500,000 (£382,000) to help provide meals for those who have fled Ukraine

Metallica’s charity All Within My Hands have donated $500,000 (£382,000) to support Ukrainian refugees.

The money will be sent to the non-profit non-governmental organisation World Central Kitchen, that provides "meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises". The initiative – which was founded by Chef José Andrés – will be feeding those in Ukraine who have escaped the country due to the ongoing Russian conflict.

Of the donation, drummer Lars Ulrich said, "The work that Chef José Andrés and the dedicated World Central Kitchen cooks do on the frontlines in a humanitarian crisis is nothing short of incredible".

“We are inspired, humbled, and beyond proud to support their teams currently in six European countries serving the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes.”

Ulrich continued, “WCK represents everything that Metallica and our All Within My Hands Foundation stand for by providing meals with dignity and hope worldwide.”

To further Metallica's cause, and to reach their goal of $1million over the next two months, the band are selling a new t-shirt designed by artist Andrew Cremeans, which is available to purchase now. All funds raised from the t-shirt sales will benefit World Central Kitchen’s #ChefsForUkraine campaign. 

Frontman James Hetfield and guitarist Kirk Hammett are additionally auctioning off the guitars that they will use to play America's national anthem at the upcoming annual Metallica Night on May 24, an event held alongside the San Francisco Giants baseball team.

All Within My Hands was created by the members and management of Metallica in 2017. According to its website, the initiative is a non-profit organisation that is dedicated to "creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services."

The charity works to enrich the lives of the various communities who have supported the band throughout their career, while encouraging participation from fans and friends to engage in their causes. All funds raised from their projects are donated to multiple national and local charities.


 

