Metallica announce second All Within My Hands benefit concert

Metallica perform at their first All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert in 2018

In November last year, Metallica hosted an auction at The Masonic in San Francisco which culminated in the band playing a rare acoustic set to raise funds for their All Within My Hands Foundation.

Metallica followed that by releasing the concert on limited edition 140g coloured vinyl through independent record stores.

Now, fresh from their pair of S&M2 shows in the city, they've revealed that they’ll once again play an intimate benefit concert in aid of the charity in March 2020.

Metallica say: “Thank you to all of you from near and far, literally from all around the globe, who came to San Francisco to spend the weekend with us for the two S&M2 concerts – we’re still feeling the tremendous buzz and love from those nights!

“It only seemed fitting to invite you all back again soon, so we’re here to announce the date of our second annual All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

“Just like last year’s show, the benefit will be held at the very intimate Masonic in San Francisco.

“Mark your calendars to join us and see what we’ve been up to since the Foundation formed in 2017, learn about the charities we’ve supported and the work we’re doing in local communities, and we’ll close out the night by hitting the stage for a live performance.

“We hope you’ll join us again next year and keep watching here for more details coming by the end of 2019.”

Footage from the two S&M2 concerts will be screened for one night only around the world on October 9, while pre-screenings will be held on October 5 in London, New York and Los Angeles.

Last week, it was also revealed that Metallica had sold an astonishing 22 million tickets for their concerts since 1982, grossing $1.4 billion in the process, making them arguably the biggest heavy metal band on the planet.