Metallica announce S&M2 preview screenings

Earlier this month, Metallica performed two shows in San Francisco to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark S&M album.

The band were joined by the city’s symphony orchestra, led by conductor Edwin Outwater, with a special appearance by Michael Tilson Thomas, with footage from the shows set to be screened in cinemas across the world on October 9.

But some fans will be able to see the film early, thanks to advance screenings which will take place on Saturday, October 5, in London, New York and Los Angeles.

Metallica explain: “The response to the two S&M2 shows earlier this month at San Francisco’s new Chase Center has been nothing short of mind-boggling!

“We had the most incredible time with the San Francisco Symphony and now cannot wait to share it with the world on the big screen. The film will play in over 3400 theatres worldwide on October 9, but here’s your chance to see it first.

“On Saturday, October 5, there will be three special preview screenings – one in London, one in New York, and one in Los Angeles and we’ve got your tickets! Each screening will be at 7pm local time and you may enter to win a pair of passes.”

To register your interest, visit the official Metallica website. Winners will be drawn and notified on October 1.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Metallica had sold an astonishing 22 million tickets for their concerts since 1982, grossing $1.4 billion in the process, making them arguably the biggest heavy metal band on the planet.