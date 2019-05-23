Metal Hammer teams up with Deezer for exclusive audio content from the biggest names in metal

Metal Hammer have today announced a partnership with global streaming service Deezer for exclusive audio content from the biggest names in metal.

The new collaboration will deliver unique interviews, curated playlists, special edition podcasts and much more to give you the very best metal content available.

There's a weekly playlist titled New Noise which will keep fans up to date on the very latest releases in the world of metal, while a monthly playlist will focus on music from selected countries, starting with Indonesia.

The partnership with Deezer will also feature exclusive playlists from the very best heavy music has to offer from over the course of the last 50 years, and will also host a world-exclusive interview with Devin Townsend.

Metal Hammer editor, Merlin Alderslade says: “Deezer is one of the leading streaming platforms in the world today, but what excites us most about working with them is that Deezer has a strong and loyal metal fanbase.

“This is a partnership that will result in numerous opportunities and special content made by metal fans, for metal fans. We're going to be rolling out some great stuff in the coming months.”

Deezer’s global rock and metal music editor, Martin Guerber, adds: “We can’t wait to give metal fans the chance to get even closer with their favourite artists.

“Our partnership makes it so easy to find all the hottest tracks and behind-the-scenes stories of the metal world. I personally loved Devin Townsend’s revealing interview about Empath, his most ambitious album to date... so make sure you don’t miss out!”

Deezer provides 53 million tracks to more than 180 countries, offering instant access to one of the largest and most diverse global music streaming catalogues on any device.

Head over to Deezer’s Metal Hammer channel right now to stream some of the best music currently available.