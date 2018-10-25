Metal Hammer Podcast: What Will Happen To Babymetal Now?!

Last week it was announced that Yuimetal has left Babymetal! What does this mean for the Fox God’s disciples? Will a new soldier join the ranks? Is it just Su-Metal and Moametal from now on? We try to figure it out.

There’s also big news about next year’s Download festival lineup, and we share our thoughts on the new track from Bring Me The Horizon (featuring Dani Filth).

We review live shows from The Black Queen, Idles, Black Peaks, Crossfaith and Carpenter Brut in what has been a very busy week for gigs.

Plus talk about interview cliches, disappointing music videos, our favourite horror movies and more.

It’s a stacked show.

