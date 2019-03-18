Metal Hammer Podcast: Stop Cancelling Shows

We discuss the cancellation of a Watain show in Singapore, following an online Satanic panic.

In better news, we get excited about Megadeth's new graphic novel and swoon over dark doo-wop duo Twin Temple.

Plus! We chat band clashes at festivals (the worst) and Babymetal's future (only the Fox God knows).

