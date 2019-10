The unholy trinity are back in the studio! Merl reviews Killswitch, interestingly supported by Revocation, Alice reports back on Cradle of Filth's Cruelty and the Beast show and El gives the low down on her trip to the Navajo Nation in the US.

Plus, yet another beef in the world of metal – this week its hair metal jokesters Steel Panther against glam metal legends Motley Crue...