Metal Hammer Podcast: Should Metal Bands Surprise Release Albums?

Eminem surprised the world with a new album this week, but should metal bands follow suit? We look at the case of Avenged Sevenfold (and others) to see if it’s worth metal bands trying to surprise their fans.

We also discuss news from Meshuggah, Ozzy Osbourne and Ville Valo, and pay homage to Iron Maiden’s Powerslave album.

There’s also chat about booking our own festivals, the best prog metal, and Brent Hinds’ recent comments about the music industry.

Don't forget to give us a rating on your preferred platform! And if you really like it, why not leave us a review?

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.