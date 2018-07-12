Metal Hammer Podcast: More Cowbell? Metal Needs More Melodica!

Two members of System Of A Down are in the studio… but what does it mean? Merlin, Eleanor and Luke discuss this news as well as the new music from Crossfaith and Prophets Of Rage.

The Hammer team also chat about including demo tracks on albums, what new bands they’re listening to right now, and what instruments metal bands should start using to mix it up a bit! Luke reckons a melodica and Merlin opts for beating up a frog.

