Metal Hammer Podcast: Long Live The Prodigy

In the nw episode of the Metal Hammer Podcast we remember Keith Flint and how The Prodigy changed our world.

Also this week, we review While She Sleeps’ biggest show yet and lose our shit over the latest Slipknot announcement.

Plus! We discuss the unsung heroes of metal, and your questions make us think too hard. Ouch.

