Metal Hammer Podcast: Is Lulu actually good?

Seven years ago Metallica released their Lulu album with Lou Reed, and it's fair to say that the reaction was pretty negative. But now, having lived with it for over half a decade, have opinions changed? We take a look back and reassess!

There's also chat about Code Orange at Bloodstock, the return of While She Sleeps and the significance of Kiss' final tour.

And we review Turnstile's live show, and answer your questions about Gary Numan, hype bands and metal sex toys.

