Metal Hammer Podcast: Fantasy Metal Bake-Off

El and Al went to Katatonia's Night Is The New Day 10th Anniversary tour, and it was an absolute delight!

We've launched our Deezer partnership, so make sure you subscribe for some exclusive content – including El's interview with Devin Townsend.

We discuss this week's news, including the the vague possibility of one last Black Sabbath gig, Opeth, Kurt Cobain's paper plate and another Rammstein video. Plus, we answer some bloody great reader's questions: including our fantasy metal bake-off!

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.