Metal Hammer Podcast: Download Festival, reviewed!

The new issue of Metal Hammer is out this week and Sabaton make their debut full worldwide cover run! We go behind the scenes at their biggest gig ever, plus the issue comes with a free Sabaton sticker pack, a free buildable TANK and Avenged Sevenfold poster pack. BOOM!

Jonathan, Merl and Alice discuss the tragic news that Dave Mustaine is battling throat cancer, the influx of UK tours being announced and Tom Morello being the latest rock star to tackle with a fan’s phone.

Plus, we give Download Festival the ULTIMATE review.

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Yeti.