Yeah yeah, we know it’s October, but allow us. We delve into Rob Halford’s latest Christmas album, Celestial, and start feeling a little festive.

We also say goodbye to drumming legend Ginger Baker, discuss Sepultura’s concept albums and get excited about Chelsea Wolfe’s UK tour.

Plus! We talk power ballads, 24-hour festivals, and what kind of ice cream is most appropriate for funerals.