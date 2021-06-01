Metal Hammer Podcast announces new sponsorship deal with KILLSTAR

The Metal Hammer Podcast has announced a new sponsorship deal with world-renowned alt-fashion brand, KILLSTAR.

The deal with KILLSTAR, who specialise in clothing, shoes and accessories for metal, goth and alternative music fans, will begin with episode 166, broadcasting this Thursday (June 3) and featuring a special Hall Of Fame episode on metal heavyweights, Trivium.

“The Metal Hammer Podcast has undergone a lot of evolutions over the years, but one thing has always remained the same: that it's a podcast by metal fans, for metal fans,” says Metal Hammer Editor, Merlin Alderslade. “When we decided to find a sponsor to partner up with for the show, we wanted to make sure it was a company who are run with the same ethos. When KILLSTAR came on board, we couldn’t have been more delighted - they’re one of the most respected alternative clothing brands in the world, and a team-up like this just makes sense.”

The partnership will see special KILLSTAR deals and discounts announced for Metal Hammer Podcast listeners. Tune in every week via Spotify, iTunes, Acast and wherever else you get your podcasts for exclusive interviews, the latest news and special edition episodes from the Metal Hammer team.

Head to www.killstar.com for all the latest KILLSTAR ranges and updates.