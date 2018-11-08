Metal Hammer Podcast: A Big Slipknot Extravaganza

Slipknot are on the cover of our new issue AND there's a brand new Slipknot song! WHAT IS GOING ON?!!! Luke is losing his mind in all the excitement.

Elsewhere, we review live shows from Slayer and Ihsahn, discuss big tour news from Rammstein, and debate who makes the best teabags. C'mon TeaPigs, you know you love us.

There's also chat about side-projects, the biggest movements in modern metal and much much more.

