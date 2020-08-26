Mestis, aka Animals As Leaders guitarist Javier Reyes, releases stream of Gentle Giant

Animals As Leaders guitarist Javier Reyes has streamed his new solo track Gentle Giant. Released under the name of Mestis, the track is taken from an upcoming live album En Vivo, which will be released through Sumerian Records on September 25. You can listen to the stream below.

"I’ve always wanted to create a style of music that focused on being emotionally exploitive and technically sound, yet simple enough for the average music listener to appreciate," says Reyes. "Another influence was using the eight string guitar in a form that is unconventional to the 'trends' or independent of characteristics that are found in music styles/genres that have popularised it. Another and important reason was to create a true form of my own independent voice as an artist. To create music that expressed my personality, upbringing, emotions and musical taste.”

Each track on the album was recorded in a different city across North America and the album features a guest appearance from from Plini and The Helix Nebula guitarist Jake Howsam-Lowe on Pura Vida.

Pre-order En Vivo.

Mestis: En Vivo

1. Gentle Giant

2. Uno Mas More

3. Mt. Pleasant

4. Sedosa

5. El Mestizo

6. Pura Vida (feat. Jake Howsam-Lowe)

7. Ever Wonder

8. Elkasia

9. Media Noche