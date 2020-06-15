Memorial service for Sweet bassist Steve Priest to be streamed live

The memorial service for Sweet founding member and bass player Steve Priest is to be live streamed later today (June 15).

News of the 72 year old's death was confirmed earlier this month by the band’s Andy Scott, with the service set to be broadcast through the official Sweet Facebook page today at 3pm PDT (11pm BST).

A statement reads: “We want to take a moment to thank all of you for your many condolences and messages of support over the past several weeks and want you to know that they mean a great deal to Steve’s family, the band and our team.

“We are planning to live stream the memorial service for Steve on Monday, June 15, on our Facebook page beginning at approximately 3pm Pacific Daylight Time.

“Please understand the start time is approximate and of course is subject to the whims of weather, wi-fi and technology, but we will do our level best and hope you can join us for this celebration of Steve’s life and legacy.”

Announcing Priest’s death, Scott wrote: “He was the best bass player I ever played with. The noise we made as a band was so powerful. From that moment in the summer of 1970 when we set off on our Musical Odyssey the world opened up and the rollercoaster ride started!"

A cause of death has not been announced.