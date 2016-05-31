Members of The Haunted and Forbidden form Dress The Dead

Former The Haunted vocalist Peter Dolving and Forbidden ex-guitarist Craig Locicero have formed the supergroup Dress The Dead.

They’re joined by former Forbidden drummer Mark Hernandez, former Manmade God and Orion bassist James Walker and current Drawing Heaven guitarist Dan Delay.

The band say: “We’ve begun work on something new we call Dress The Dead. We intend on making heads bang, bodies move and bones shake. More news from DTD coming soon.”

Meanwhile, The Haunted say they’ll wrap up recording their ninth album this year with frontman Marco Aro.

Reopening Wounds: The Return Of The Haunted