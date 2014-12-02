Melissa Etheridge has your number

Melissa Etheridge has released the first video from her forthcoming album. Take My Number comes from This Is M.E., the follow-up to 2012’s 4th Street Feeling, and is out on January 19.

“I haven’t been this excited about making music and creating in ages,” says Etheridge. “Song after song was a great experience.”

The new album includes collaborations with former OneRepublic drummer Jerrod Bettis, former Fugees producer Jerry Duplessis, Nelly Furtado songwriter Jon Levine, rapper RoccStar and Lumineers’ multi-instrumentalist Neyla Pekarek.