Melissa Etheridge has your number

By Classic Rock  

Grammy award-winning singer releases video from forthcoming This Is M.E. album

Melissa Etheridge has released the first video from her forthcoming album. Take My Number comes from This Is M.E., the follow-up to 2012’s 4th Street Feeling, and is out on January 19.

“I haven’t been this excited about making music and creating in ages,” says Etheridge. “Song after song was a great experience.”

The new album includes collaborations with former OneRepublic drummer Jerrod Bettis, former Fugees producer Jerry Duplessis, Nelly Furtado songwriter Jon Levine, rapper RoccStar and Lumineers’ multi-instrumentalist Neyla Pekarek.