Megadeth’s Megacruise: First wave of artists confirmed

Megadeth have announced the first wave or artists who will join them on their inaugural Megacruise next year.

The event was revealed late last month, with Dave Mustaine and co set to join the likes of Kiss with their Kiss Kruise and the Yes-curated Cruise To The Edge.

Now it’s been revealed that Armored Saint, Anthrax, Devildriver, Corrosion Of Conformity, Testament, John 5, Doro, Beasto Blanco, Metalachi and Metal Church will be with them on the high seas.

The cruise will take place between October 13-18, 2019, and will leave from Los Angeles and travel to San Diego and Ensenada.

Vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine tells Loudwire: “We've got a lot of really great bands that we've planned. One I'm super excited about is Armored Saint. I’ve always been a fan of Armored Saint.

“I like the Sandoval brothers and love Joey Vera so, I think it's going to be fun and that's what we wanted.

“We wanted something that, you know, people would stop thinking about, how do we have the most successful this and how do we make the most money that. Well, how about you treat the fans with dignity and respect and you give them their money's worth."

In the same interview, Mustaine says he hopes to release the new Megadeth album next year and hinted at a metal and craft beer festival titled Kegadeth.

Watch this space.