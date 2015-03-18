Megadeth take reunion warning from Kiss

David Ellefson has cited Kiss as an illustration of why a classic Megadeth lineup reunion probably wouldn’t work.

He believes the glam icons’ 1990s return to makeup was fun, but lacked musical creativity – and Dave Mustaine’s band might face the same problem.

Megadeth haven’t yet confirmed who’ll replace Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover, who quit last year. Several former members have been the subject of rumours, but the suggestions are that Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler and Angra guitarist Kiko Loureiro could be in the frame.

Ellefson tells Blood, Sweat And Metal: “Me and Marty Friedman were second row at the Kiss reunion in 1996 in Phoenix, Arizona. We were there as friends, as bandmates, watching our favourite band put the makeup back on.

“There’s part of me that said, ‘Lose yourself in the fantasy of being 14 years old all over again.’ And I did. Then there’s the other part of me that went, ‘But they’re all in their 40s and this is just a recreation.

“‘There’s nothing new being created here – this is just a recreation of past stuff.’”

The bassist thinks the same might apply to Megadeth. “We can either go back and create past glory days, which would probably sell a lot of tickets and make a lot of money,” he reflects.

“But Megadeth has never been about that, ever. It’s about creating the next chapter in our story. That really is the page-turner right now.”

Ellefson recently described Mustaine as a “great leader” who needed his colleagues to “get in line.” Megadeth are currently at work on their 15th album, expected later this year.