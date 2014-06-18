Megadeth post studio update

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson says the band are making progress on their upcoming 15th album, expected to be released next year.

Ellefson posted studio pictures and an update on the band’s Facebook page saying he and frontman Dave Mustaine were “having fun” with new material.

He says: “Dave and I are in the studio this week in California working up some of the new riffs. We’re having fun, just throwing it down and keeping it chill. These are essentially writing demos at this point, so just grinding out the tunes like a metal band should.”

Megadeth cancelled a number of recent dates following the death from cancer of Ellefson’s brother Eliot.

The band’s last album was 2013’s Super Collider.