Ex Megadeth men go prog

Prog metal outfit Redemption will release sixth album The Art Of Loss early next year – featuring guest appearances by three former Megadeth guitarists.

Chris Poland, Marty Freidman and Chris Broderick have recorded parts for the record, to be released via Metal Blade. And the trio can be heard together on the track Thirty Silver.

Guitarist Nick Van Dyk says: “We’re fortunate to have worked with a number of amazing musicians. Chris Poland has lent his immense talent, contributing his unique playing on the majority of songs – and elevating out music into extremely interesting territory.

“Additionally we have mind-blowing guest performances from Marty Friedman, Chris Broderick and Simone Mulanori, all of whom add so much.”

The follow-up to This Mortal Coil also includes vocal tracks from former Anthrax frontman John Bush and Van Dyk’s daughter Parker.

The Art Of Loss tracklist