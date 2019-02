Megadeth bassist David Ellefson insists it would be a mistake to choose the band’s next lineup with the idea of reliving former glory.

And while he hasn’t ruled out the return of previous members, he’s certain they should be picked according to how they’ll benefit the thrash icons’ latest songs.

He and Dave Mustaine are currently at work on Megadeth’s 15th album, but it’s not yet known who’ll join them on the record following the departures of Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover last year.

Ellefson tells Full Throttle Rock: “There are some developments. We’ve spent the last several months sorting things out.

“What I’ve come to is that we need to make a great record. The songs have always determined who’s going to be in the band, and nothing should change with that.

“To go back and chase some glory day is like chasing fool’s gold. The songs and the album are going to determine what the lineup is, and I think that’s the proper order.”

Ellefson returned to Megadeth in 2010 after an eight-year absence – but he reflects that he was only supposed to be back for a month.

He says: “We did the Rust In Peace 20th anniversary, and it was a huge thing. I returned for a one-month commitment. I drove over to the studio in California, and we knew after one whirl of Symphony Of Destruction it would be great.

“I said, ‘I’ll come back for a month, do the Rust In Peace tour, and we’ll figure it out from there.’ A one-month commitment – and here I am five years later, still going strong.”

Ellefson last week described Mustaine as a “great leader” who should be followed by his bandmates. Broderick and Drover recently unveiled their new band Act Of Defiance.