Megadeth men reunite in fresh project

Former Megadeth members Chris Poland, Nick Menza and James Lomenzo have reunited to launch a fresh project.

The unnamed band have been in the studio this year working on material for their debut release, with a sonic direction that has been described by some as “Led Zeppelin meets Metallica.”

Menza says: “It’s got some elements of that, but I’d say we’re just so far beyond everything that’s been heard already. It’s gonna be a conglomerate of styles. It’s gonna be what we like to do best – have fun, play.

“Our material is gonna be really out there. It’s gonna be different. It’s gonna be heavy, but it’s gonna be us.”

Guitarist Poland was a member of Megadeth from 1984 to 1987 and appeared on the group’s first two albums, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good and 1986’s Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?

Drummer Menza was on board for four albums between 1989 and 1998, while bassist LoMenzo stepped in from 2006 to 2010 before founding member David Ellefson returned to the fold.

This past year, Menza turned down what he called “a very unfair deal” to rejoin Megadeth with claims he was effectively asked to work on their forthcoming 15th album for free.

Menza has also just confirmed his place in another group with Poland, saying: “I have officially joined Chris Poland’s band OHM.”

Menza’s addition to the instrumental rock/jazz fusion group follows the recent passing of previous drummer, David Eagle, who suffered a heart attack and had open-heart surgery in May.