Megadeth ex Jeff Young would rejoin any time

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young, who’s frequently made negative comments about mainman Dave Mustaine, says he’d “have to jump” at the chance of rejoining the band.

He accepts he’d have to “be a big boy” about his issues – but adds that he can’t see a reunion happening, particularly because he’s close friends with current guitarist Kiko Louriero.

Blabbermouth reports that, in 2009, Young slammed Mustaine for “dissing, exaggerating, and just plain lying about nearly every musician that passed through his dysfunctional little ensemble.”

The following year he said that, while he had problems with the bandleader, he could “totally appreciate” his talent.

Young was a member of Megadeth from 1987 to 1989, during their So Far, So Good… So What? era. Asked whether he’d rejoin the band for a 30th anniversary tour, he tells EonMusic: “I don’t have to hesitate.

“I don’t know that that would ever happen, because first of all, Kiko is a buddy of mine. He’s super-sweet and I think he’s great in the band.

“But that album was great. And do you know how hard it is to make money in the music business right now? I think I’d have to jump at that tour.

“I’d have to be a big boy, regardless of the history between us. For me, it would be about the music and the fans – just doing it to honour that album.”

Young says his time with Megadeth came to an end when Mustaine – who, he claims, was “freebasing 24/7” at the time – misunderstood a conversation about song demos.

“I called Mustaine and said I was going to take the demos over,” he says. “I wanted to be cool and make sure he wasn’t threatened, because someone in that state is already fragile. I said, ‘Just listen to the stuff. If you want to work on it, that’s cool. If you don’t, maybe it will work on another album, or I’ll use it on a solo album. There’s no pressure.’

“What I was trying to say was, ‘My feelings aren’t going to be hurt if you don’t want to use the songs.’ But when he heard me say ‘solo,’ the phone went dead for a minute.

“I was like, ‘Dave?’ and he goes, ‘So you’re threatening you’re going to quit the band and do a solo album if I don’t use your songs?’

“It was that kind of stuff. At a certain point, I just went and got my equipment.”

Megadeth are gearing up to start work on their next album.

